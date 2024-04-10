Charges recommended against police officers over 2021 Vernon arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Two Vernon police officers may be charged relating to an arrest three years ago.

B.C.’s police watchdog recommended that Crown counsel consider charges relating to an arrest that happened at 2:40 p.m. June 30, 2021, in the 2800 block of 28 Street in Vernon.

While the Independent Investigations Office offered little new information about the arrest upon announcing its recommendation, in 2021 it said that a man told police at the time that he had sustained serious injuries while being taken into custody.

He was transported to the local RCMP detachment, where Emergency Health Services attended and took him to the hospital for treatment.

The reason why the man was taken into custody was not revealed, though the IIO said that on July 2, 2021, it was notified of the incident by the affected person and confirmed they sustained serious injuries while being taken into custody.

Upon completion of the investigation, chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that two officers may have committed offenses in relation to the use of force.

“As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of the Police Act, the IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges,” the IIO said.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution is required in the public interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.