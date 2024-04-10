Menu

Crime

Man found injured on driveway of northwest Calgary home after shooting: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary. View image in full screen
Police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary. Jeff McIntosh /CP
Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night that sent a man to hospital.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a residence in the 0-100 block of Hartford Road Northwest at 11:05 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunshots. One of the callers indicated that there was “a man was in medical distress outside a residence.”

Police said the injured man was found on the driveway by the home and that it appeared he had been shot.

“The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival,” police said, adding that the victim was taken to hospital. As of Tuesday morning, his condition was deemed to be stable.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

