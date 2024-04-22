Billionaire who wants off Canada’s Russia sanctions list denounces Putin

A billionaire trying to get off Canada’s Russia sanctions list denounced Vladimir Putin and the Ukraine war in a private statement to the government but it didn’t work, Global News has learned. Igor Makarov, an oil and gas magnate whose assets were frozen by Ottawa in 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine, condemned the Russian president to Canada’s foreign affairs department. The three-page statement, signed in Cyprus, where Makarov holds citizenship, called Putin’s attack on Ukraine “outrageous,” “illegal,” and “designed to undermine the entire world order.” “I want it to be made clear that I strongly oppose the Russian regime and its invasion of Ukraine,” wrote Makarov, who Canada alleges has benefited from Russia’s “oligarchy system.” Worth an estimated $2-billion, Makarov noted that he was writing “on a confidential basis.” The statement was part of an attempt to convince Canada to drop the sanctions he said had caused him “substantial financial harm.” But a copy of his remarks was obtained by Global News from the Federal Court, where his lawyers filed it. They asked a judge to seal the key parts of it, arguing that challenging Putin could put Makarov in danger. The court ruled last month against sealing the letter. Denunciations of Putin are rare from those labelled oligarchs, whose considerable wealth is said to have flowed from their allegiance to the Kremlin. The Canadian government, however, was skeptical of Makarov and rejected his application for de-listing, arguing he had not sufficiently distanced himself from Putin. “While you claim to be opposed to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, you have not issued any public statements denouncing the war in Ukraine or President Putin’s regime,” Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told Makarov in a letter last October. View image in full screen Russia President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Makarov has asked the Federal Court to overturn the decision, and his Vienna law firm said he refutes the “false allegations” and “fabricated facts” used to justify the sanctions. Advertisement “The file has been compiled and commented on in a way that lacks any objectivity,” lawyer Susanne Heger said in a statement to Global News. “Moreover, the file paints a picture of Mr. Makarov which contradicts the real facts.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Moreover, the file paints a picture of Mr. Makarov which contradicts the real facts." His court appeal claims he was sanctioned only because he is a wealthy former Russian citizen. It also argues there is no requirement to publicly denounce Putin before being removed from Canada’s sanctions list. Global Affairs Canada declined to comment on Makarov.

‘Typical Russian Oligarch’ As Canada leans increasingly on sanctions as a foreign policy tool, the case is a glimpse at the backroom disputes unfolding between the government and those whose assets have been tied up. It also sheds light on a critical question: what does it take to get off Canada’s sanctions list? The president of Areti International Group and once a major shareholder in Calgary-based Spartan Delta Corp., Makarov, 62, became one of Russia’s wealthiest people following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He insists he is not an oligarch, and denies being close to the Russian regime or having any role in Kremlin politics or the invasion of Ukraine. But Canadian government documents obtained by Global News describe him as “surrounded by Putin’s cronies.” View image in full screen Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. A former member of the USSR cycling team, Makarov owes his “enormous wealth” to his ties to Russian officials and Central Asian autocrats, notably Saparmurat Niyazov, who ruled the former Soviet republic Turkmenistan “with an iron fist,” the documents allege. “Mr. Makarov benefited from obscure deals made possible only by the peculiarities of post-Soviet ‘politics’ based on nepotism, patronage, non-transparency, family connections and remaining beyond any public control,” Canada’s foreign ministry wrote. “Given his background and the well-known context in which he made his fortune, Mr. Makarov has long been widely perceived, both in the former USSR and in the West, as a typical Russian oligarch.” Moreover, the natural gas deals Makarov brokered between Russia and Turkmenistan “helped generate significant revenues that the Kremlin has relied on to finance its aggression in the near abroad, including but not limited to Ukraine,” the Canadian documents allege. He was placed on Canada’s sanctions list shortly after Russia’s 2022 attack on Ukraine, as Canada and its allies attempted to isolate and pressure Putin, and cut off the sources of revenue funding his militarism. View image in full screen Sunset lights the Kremlin and frozen Moscow River in Moscow on Jan. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alexander Zemlianichenko. But in his subsequent letter to Canadian officials, Makarov claimed he was a “victim of Mr. Putin’s political tactics.” He wrote that he had refused to allow Russia to use his oil and gas company Itera “as a mechanism to exert political influence and pressure.” Russia responded by forcing the sale of the company “at below market price” to state-owned Rosneft in 2013, he wrote. “Since then, I have left Russia, renounced my Russian tax residency, and have submitted an application to renounce my Russian citizenship.”