Rash of emergency cat treatments has Kitchener humane society seeking help

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is reaching out to the public for help after a number of cats who arrived at the shelters have needed medical treatments, with bills tallying thousands of dollars.

The HSKWSP said one cat, named Blossom, was set to have a leg amputated on Tuesday after the stray cat arrived at the shelter with an old injury that was left untreated for too long.

She also needs to be spayed down the road and the organization notes that Blossom’s vet and treatment bills could run up to $4,000 by the time she finds a new home.

“The money raised from this campaign will help Blossom lead a healthy, happy life,” HSKWSP CEO Victoria Baby stated.

“We have had several emergency cases like this within the past two weeks and rely on our community’s generosity to provide this life-saving medical care. We truly hope you’ll donate today.”

Four-month-old Nimbus also arrived at the Humane Society last week with multiple fractures in his leg.

The organization says the kitten was in a lot of pain and also lost a limb after having emergency surgery. The cost for the surgery was $3,500.

The humane society says he is recovering well at a foster home.

The week before Nimbus arrived, three-year-old Kit Kat came to the humane society after having eaten the leaves of a “highly toxic lily plant.”

The cat was given medication and rushed to the emergency room for treatment. They say she is now doing well and up for adoption but the cost of her care has come to $3,000.

The organization has raised over $6,000 to help Blossom and the other cats but says any extra funds will be used to help other animals in its care.