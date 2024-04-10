Impaired driving counts laid against both drivers in fatal Huron County crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers are facing a series of charges, including impaired driving and drug-related counts, in connection with a fatal crash last November in Huron County.

A 45-year-old from Brockton, Ont., was killed in the crash at the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line in Howick Township, just north of Listowel.

The crash involved a pickup truck and another passenger vehicle and a 911 call drew emergency personnel to the scene just after midnight Nov. 5.

Both vehicles were “heavily damaged,” police said and a passenger, the 45-year-old from Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, police said the drivers were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

On Wednesday, over five months after the fatal crash, OPP announced that both drivers have been charged.

A 32-year-old from South Bruce faces six counts including charges of operation while impaired — blood drug concentration, operation causing death and possession of cocaine.

A 45-year-old from Hanover faces charges including operation while impaired — blood drug concentration as well as possession of methamphetamine and psilocybin (magic mushrooms). The driver from Hanover also faced one charge under the Cannabis Act for possession of over 30 grams of dried Cannabis in a public place.