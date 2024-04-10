Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike in crash south of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s died after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a collision with a car on Montreal’s south shore Tuesday evening.

Longueuil police said the crash occurred near the intersection of Roland-Therrien Boulevard and Des Ormeaux boulevards.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was ejected from his bike. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was not injured.

Police closed off the area to traffic, with a portion of Roland-Therrien Boulevard still inaccessible early Wednesday.

Investigators will try to determine the cause of the collision.