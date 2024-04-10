Police seek driver of black Honda Civic involved in hit and run in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit and run that closed a major highway in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:50 p.m., police say officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Highway 85 near Wellington Street after a collision was reported.

The collision was between a tractor trailer and a black Honda Civic, the latter of which fled the scene of the crash, police said.

Police did not provide exact details of where the Civic was found, but did note that it was located a short distance away with the driver having fled the area.

The collision caused the highway to be closed for several hours as a fuel spill from the truck needed to be cleaned up.

There were not physical injuries reported to police as a result of the collision.

They say investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage. They can reach police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.