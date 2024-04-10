Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek driver of black Honda Civic involved in hit and run in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit and run that closed a major highway in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

At around 7:50 p.m., police say officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Highway 85 near Wellington Street after a collision was reported.

The collision was between a tractor trailer and a black Honda Civic, the latter of which fled the scene of the crash, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police did not provide exact details of where the Civic was found, but did note that it was located a short distance away with the driver having fled the area.

Trending Now

The collision caused the highway to be closed for several hours as a fuel spill from the truck needed to be cleaned up.

There were not physical injuries reported to police as a result of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

They say investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage. They can reach police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices