Saskatoon fire crews fought a grassfire Tuesday afternoon east of the city.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said that a controlled burn got out of control and that crews used multiple hose lines to combat the flames.

The incident was reported around noon and the fire covered roughly 200 hectares of land.

View image in full screen A controlled burn got out of control on Tuesday, resulting in the Saskatoon Fire Department battling the blaze. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

