Crime

Student arrested after threatening others at Orillia high school: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 10, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
An OPP cruiiser
On Tuesday, Apr. 9, just before noon, officers of the Orillia detachment responded to a weapons call at an Orillia high school. The Canadian Press file
An Orillia student was arrested Tuesday after provincial police say he threatened others with a knife at a local high school.

On Tuesday just before noon, Orillia OPP received a weapons call at an Orillia high school.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the high school was placed on a hold and secure while officers investigated allegations a student had a knife and was threatening to harm another student.

Officers say they located a male suspect at a separate local establishment.

Trending Now

The youth, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and obstructing a peace officer.

The boy was held for a bail hearing.

