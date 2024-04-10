Student arrested after threatening others at Orillia high school: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Orillia student was arrested Tuesday after provincial police say he threatened others with a knife at a local high school.

On Tuesday just before noon, Orillia OPP received a weapons call at an Orillia high school.

Police say the high school was placed on a hold and secure while officers investigated allegations a student had a knife and was threatening to harm another student.

Officers say they located a male suspect at a separate local establishment.

The youth, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and obstructing a peace officer.

The boy was held for a bail hearing.