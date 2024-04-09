Large grass fire triggers evacuations on Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Homes were being evacuated Tuesday afternoon on the Enoch Cree First Nation due to a large grass fire.

RCMP said the fire was near Range Road 264, between Township Road 523 and 524.

The residences surrounding the fire have been evacuated, police said in a 4:30 p.m. news release.

Hwy628 btwn Hwy19 and RR265, west of Enoch. large grass fire in the area. Emergency crews on scene. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. (4:35pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) April 9, 2024

Police were advising people to stay away from the area so emergency personnel can do their jobs safely.

The fire comes as the adjacent Parkland County is under a fire restriction.

No open burning fires or major burn operations are allowed in the county. Fire permits are cancelled and no new permits will be issued.

Safe fires in approved fire pits, burn barrels/incinerators with screens, as well as gas/propane stoves, bbq’s and portable fire pits are allowed.

— More to come…