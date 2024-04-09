SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Large grass fire triggers evacuations on Enoch Cree First Nation west of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
A grass fire broke out near Range Road 264, between Township Road 523 and 524 in Enoch on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A grass fire broke out near Range Road 264, between Township Road 523 and 524 in Enoch on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Global News
Homes were being evacuated Tuesday afternoon on the Enoch Cree First Nation due to a large grass fire.

RCMP said the fire was near Range Road 264, between Township Road 523 and 524.

The residences surrounding the fire have been evacuated, police said in a 4:30 p.m. news release.

Police were advising people to stay away from the area so emergency personnel can do their jobs safely.

The fire comes as the adjacent Parkland County is under a fire restriction.

No open burning fires or major burn operations are allowed in the county. Fire permits are cancelled and no new permits will be issued.

Safe fires in approved fire pits, burn barrels/incinerators with screens, as well as gas/propane stoves, bbq’s and portable fire pits are allowed.

— More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

