Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of woman in Montreal suburb

By Leora Schertzer Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
A police care is seen outside a residential building in Candiac, Quebec. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Candiac. Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a residential building in Canadiac, a South Shore Montreal suburb.

Local police were called to the home on Toulouse Street at around noon Tuesday.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the call was from someone close to the victim who was concerned about her safety.

Police wouldn’t confirm the identity of the victim but believe she was in her late 20s.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bilodeau said the death is considered suspicious and was transferred to the SQ as per protocol.

Bilodeau said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

A command post has been set up as the investigation continues.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

Man arrested in woman’s stabbing death east of Montreal: police
