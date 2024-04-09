Police investigate suspicious death of woman in Montreal suburb

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a residential building in Canadiac, a South Shore Montreal suburb.

Local police were called to the home on Toulouse Street at around noon Tuesday.

SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said the call was from someone close to the victim who was concerned about her safety.

Police wouldn’t confirm the identity of the victim but believe she was in her late 20s.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bilodeau said the death is considered suspicious and was transferred to the SQ as per protocol.

Bilodeau said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

A command post has been set up as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier