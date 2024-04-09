Menu

Crime

Arrest made in death of cat shot with arrow south of Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
Police in Peterborough, Ont., have arrested one person after a cat was found shot by an arrow in Cavan-Monaghan Township on March 24, 2024. The animal had to be euthanized by a vet.
Police in Peterborough, Ont., have arrested one person after a cat was found shot by an arrow in Cavan-Monaghan Township on March 24, 2024. The animal had to be euthanized by a vet. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a cat shot by an arrow near Peterborough, Ont., in late March.

The Peterborough Police Service says on March 24, a resident in neighbouring Cavan-Monaghan Township reported their cat had been shot by an arrow in the area of Deyell Line and County Road 10, just south of the village of Millbrook.

The feline was found injured in a home’s driveway.

As a result of the animal’s injuries, the cat had to be euthanized by a vet, police report.

On Tuesday, police say their investigation led to the arrest of a 53- year-old Cavan-Monaghan Township man.

He was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal under the Criminal Code of Canada and causing distress under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 23.

