Man hurt during Winnipeg police arrest, IIU investigating

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was hurt during a Winnipeg police arrest.

Sunday afternoon, authorities said officers saw a motorcyclist exit the rear lane of Hallet Street onto Rover Avenue.

When police checked the licence plate, they said it was expired and registered to a different motorcycle.

Officers tried to pull the man over, but he sped up to get away, authorities said. He was seen in the North End and Garden City area before hitting a car at Templeton Avenue and Meredith Bay, according to police.

Police said the biker was flung into the front yard of a home, and tried to get away again.

He was arrested “after a brief use of force,” officers said, adding they later found that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Paramedics were at the scene of the crash and took the motorcyclist to hospital, authorities said. He had a number of cuts and bruises, and fractured his right leg.

The investigation is ongoing.