Central Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found abandoned in Calgary

A mother and her five children have gone missing from their home in central Alberta and their whereabouts have not been confirmed in nearly a month, RCMP said.

The Mani family of six consists of 39-year-old mother Winnie and her five children: Liliane, 24; Debra, 18; Israel, 15; Samuel, 14; Gabriel, 13.

Rimbey RCMP said they were last living in the Meridian Beach area of Ponoka County.

Police said Winnie last spoke with family over the phone on April 3, though the whereabouts of her and her children hasn’t been confirmed since mid-March.

On March 28, the Calgary police told Rimbey RCMP a 2013 Black Dodge Durango, registered to Winnie Mani, was found in the city on March 24.

The vehicle was abandoned in a private parking lot in southeast Calgary near the Bow Habitat Station.

Police said they are concerned for the family’s well-being and are asking for the public’s assistance. RCMP believe the Manis may be in southern British Columbia.

Winnie (39), the mother of the children is described as five feet three inches tall, 175 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

View image in full screen Undated photo of Winnie Mani. Alberta RCMP

Liliane (24) is described as four feet nine inches tall, 115 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

Undated photo of Liliane Mani. Alberta RCMP

Debra (18) is described as five feet two inches tall, 120 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

Undated photo of Debra Mani. Alberta RCMP

Israel (15) is described as five feet six inches tall, 120 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

View image in full screen Undated photo of Israel Mani. Alberta RCMP

Samuel (14) is described as four feet seven inches tall, 100 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

Undated photo of Samuel Mani. Alberta RCMP

Gabriel (13) is described as three feet nine inches tall, 78 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

View image in full screen Undated photo of Gabriel Mani. Alberta RCMP

Anyone with information on the Mani family’s whereabouts can contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.