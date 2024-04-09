Peterborough mayor apologizes for ‘carve him like a Thanksgiving turkey’ remark to councillor

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Peterborough, Ont., apologized Monday for telling another city councillor he would “carve him like a Thanksgiving turkey” during a committee meeting last week.

In a statement read aloud during Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Jeff Leal apologized for the remark he reportedly made off-microphone to Coun. Alex Bierk during the April 2 council committee meeting, stating he used “intemperate language.”

Multiple media outlets were covering the meeting, including Global News (which did not capture any audio), however, only one, The Arthur, reported hearing the comment. Bierk confirmed to the Trent University student newspaper the comment was made.

It’s not known exactly when the comment was made. But during the meeting, Leal interrupted Bierk as he spoke about possibly pausing the construction of 16 pickleball courts at Bonnerworth Park. During his comments, Bierk referenced Leal’s wife, Karan.

Bierk said: “I’m not against pickleball — Karen Leal’s going to lend me her racket! I love it.”

Leal immediately interrupted and pointed at Bierk and retorted: “That’s not fair. Don’t mention my wife’s name… you crossed the line.”

Bierk apologized to the mayor after Coun. Andrew Beamer, chairing the meeting, noted councillors cannot mention the names of relatives.

Leal, after stating to Coun. Andrew Beamer that Bierk was “out of line,” was heard saying to Bierk: “You’ll regret you ever said that.”

Bierk following the meeting confirmed to Arthur that the “carve him” comment was made.

On Monday, Leal apologized to Bierk and to the citizens of Peterborough, reading aloud a prepared statement:

“On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, during a tense and heated debate on the redevelopment plan for Bonnerworth Park, I used intemperate language and I want to apologize to my colleagues, particularly Coun. Bierk and more importanly, to the citizens of Peterborough,” Leal said.

“Husbands, wives, children and partners are off-limits when it comes to public debate. In the heat of the situation, I thought that line was crossed last Tuesday and I overreacted to Coun. Bierk. My words were ill-chosen and I apologize.

“I don’t regret responding, however, I do regret the way in which I chose to respond. I look forward to working productively with Coun. Bierk and my colleagues on advancing the agenda of the City of Peterborough. Thank you very much.”

The Arthur reports it has received a copy of a complaint submitted to the city’s integrity commissioner, Guy Giorno, regarding Leal’s April 2 comments to Bierk.

— with files from Robert Lothian, Global News