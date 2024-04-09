Disturbance at Winnipeg coffee shop leads police to stolen car, contraband

Send this page to someone via email

A call about a disturbance at a coffee shop led to more than a half-dozen unrelated charges for a Winnipeg man, police say.

Officers were called to the Beaverhill Boulevard shop around 5:40 p.m. Monday in response to reports of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

Police say the suspect was spotted nearby and arrested without incident, but a vehicle in the vicinity caught the attention of officers.

The car, a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, had been reported stolen from a Pembina Highway auto rental business, and police determined that the man had been seen driving dangerously throughout the Southdale area before arriving at the coffee shop.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a CO2-powered handgun.

A 21-year-old man is now in custody facing numerous charges, including possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, possessing property obtained by crime and multiple counts of failing to comply with conditions.

