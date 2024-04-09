Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Disturbance at Winnipeg coffee shop leads police to stolen car, contraband

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A call about a disturbance at a coffee shop led to more than a half-dozen unrelated charges for a Winnipeg man, police say.

Officers were called to the Beaverhill Boulevard shop around 5:40 p.m. Monday in response to reports of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

Police say the suspect was spotted nearby and arrested without incident, but a vehicle in the vicinity caught the attention of officers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The car, a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica, had been reported stolen from a Pembina Highway auto rental business, and police determined that the man had been seen driving dangerously throughout the Southdale area before arriving at the coffee shop.

A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a CO2-powered handgun.

A 21-year-old man is now in custody facing numerous charges, including possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, possessing property obtained by crime and multiple counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tips for spotting, reporting stolen vehicles'
Tips for spotting, reporting stolen vehicles
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices