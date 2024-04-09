Menu

Share



Health

Regina Urgent Care Centre construction is now complete

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Officials said construction on the new Regina Urgent Care Centre is complete, and an opening date is expected this summer. View image in full screen
Officials said construction on the new Regina Urgent Care Centre is complete, and an opening date is expected this summer. Global Regina
The construction of the new Regina Urgent Care Centre is now complete.

Officials stated that staff recruitment is now underway, and that installation and testing of equipment and furnishings in the UCC will take place over the coming weeks.

Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre is now 85 per cent complete, according to the provincial government.

“Improving access to health care for Saskatchewan residents is a top priority for our government,” stated Health Minister Everett Hindley in a release.

“The Regina Urgent Care Centre will provide a more suitable option for urgent health concerns that can’t wait until tomorrow, reserving Emergency Departments for treatment of life-threatening health conditions. I look forward to returning this summer for the grand opening event.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The new UCC is located at 1320 Albert St. and will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week and will function as an alternative for emergency visits for minor illnesses and injuries.

According to a release, the mental health and addictions unit will have its own dedicated entrance with an intake/waiting area for discreet and confidential support.

“We are excited to have reached this significant milestone in the construction of the UCC and look forward to improving access to care for patients through this innovative care model,” stated the Saskatchewan Health Authority chief executive Andrew Will.

“The UCC provides members of the public with a new alternative for seeking care, including those needing mental health and addictions support.”

Construction on the UCC started in 2022. Officials stated that an opening date is expected this summer once staff are in place and training has been completed.

