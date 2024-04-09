Police seek driver of Jeep involved in alleged hit and run near downtown Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run over the weekend.

A white Jeep SUV was seen on a surveillance video striking another vehicle at the intersection of Gordon and Fountain streets around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police say. The Jeep then took off after hitting the other vehicle last seen going west on Fountain, police say.

Investigators say the Jeep was driven by a male and there were several female passengers inside.

They say the pregnant driver of the other vehicle was able to drive herself to hospital.

Trying to ID driver of white Jeep SUV who hit a stopped vehicle at a red light, Gordon/Fountain, #Guelph, 12:45 am Sat then fled. Male driver, several female passengers. Pregnant driver of struck vehicle to hosp as precaution. Email danderson@guelphpolice.ca or Crime Stoppers pic.twitter.com/0k02qEHSZh — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) April 8, 2024

Investigators say there was damage to the rear end of the other vehicle, the Jeep may have possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-823-1460 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.