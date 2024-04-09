Police seek driver of Jeep involved in alleged hit and run near downtown Guelph

Guelph police are looking to identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run over the weekend.
A white Jeep SUV was seen on a surveillance video striking another vehicle at the intersection of Gordon and Fountain streets around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police say. The Jeep then took off after hitting the other vehicle last seen going west on Fountain, police say.
Investigators say the Jeep was driven by a male and there were several female passengers inside.
They say the pregnant driver of the other vehicle was able to drive herself to hospital.
Investigators say there was damage to the rear end of the other vehicle, the Jeep may have possible front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-823-1460 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Spring housing market looms over the Bank of Canada’s rate decision. Here’s why
- Canada exploring possibility of joining AUKUS alliance, Trudeau says
- Halifax tenant blindsided after lease isn’t renewed, landlord cites ‘business strategy’
- Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Comments