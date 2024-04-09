Menu

Traffic

Driver in critical condition after south Winnipeg crash, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 10:34 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is seen at the scene of a collision Monday evening. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is seen at the scene of a collision Monday evening. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Investigators from the Winnipeg police traffic division are looking into a crash Monday evening at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene, which involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, around 5:40 p.m. The driver of the passenger vehicle, 41, was taken to hospital in critical condition, and two children in his vehicle were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver of the pickup was unhurt and stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Cyclist, 83, in critical condition after Pembina Highway truck crash, Winnipeg police say
