Driver in critical condition after south Winnipeg crash, police say

Investigators from the Winnipeg police traffic division are looking into a crash Monday evening at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.
Police said they were called to the scene, which involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, around 5:40 p.m. The driver of the passenger vehicle, 41, was taken to hospital in critical condition, and two children in his vehicle were also taken to hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the pickup was unhurt and stayed at the scene and spoke with police.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
