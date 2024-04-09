Driver in critical condition after south Winnipeg crash, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from the Winnipeg police traffic division are looking into a crash Monday evening at the intersection of Dunkirk Drive and Parkville Drive.

Police said they were called to the scene, which involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle, around 5:40 p.m. The driver of the passenger vehicle, 41, was taken to hospital in critical condition, and two children in his vehicle were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the pickup was unhurt and stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).