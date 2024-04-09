Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Spring flurries could bring 15 cm of snow to Coquihalla, Trans Canada

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 9, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
FILE - Snow clearing plows waiting for work on the Trans Canada Highway. Environment Canada said a cold front will pass through the Coquihalla summit on Tuesday afternoon and produce a round of flurries, at times heavy. View image in full screen
FILE - Snow clearing plows waiting for work on the Trans Canada Highway. Environment Canada said a cold front will pass through the Coquihalla summit on Tuesday afternoon and produce a round of flurries, at times heavy. Twitter: @EmconD/ Global Okanagan
Tuesday morning will be a snowy one on some busy B.C. mountain passes.

“Heavy snow will ease to periods of light snow Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“A cold front will pass through Tuesday afternoon and produce another round of flurries, at times heavy.”

At the summit of  the Coquihalla Highway, Environment Canada is predicting snowfall amounts of around 15 centimetres. It’s expected to be heavy and wet snow, and could potentially make the roads slick.

From Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, the Trans Canada was expecting to see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.

