Police seek identity of woman found dead near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are trying to identify a woman who was found dead near the shoreline in Mississauga.

Police previously said a property owner found the woman on March 25 near Lake Ontario off of Richey Crescent in Mississauga.

“Despite the best efforts of investigators, including fingerprint comparisons and federal database searches of missing persons, police have been unable to identify the woman,” police said.

A composite image produced by a forensic artist that closely resembles the woman was released.

She is believed to have been between 50 and 60 years old, around five feet tall with a medium build, and had black and grey hair and partial dentures.

Police said she was wearing a black tank top, black yoga pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.