Politics

Data shows BC NDP with hefty cash advantage heading into 2024 election

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 10:12 pm
1 min read
Voter identification cards for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election are seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
Voter identification cards for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election are seen in this undated file photo. Simon Little / Global News
The numbers are in, and they show the governing BC NDP with a hefty financial advantage heading into the 2024 provincial election.

Data released by Elections BC on Monday showed the New Democrats raised more than $4.5 million in donations in 2023, from more than 15,619 donors.

BC United holds election rally amid low polling numbers

The Official Opposition BC United (formerly the BC Liberals) raised $2.97 million last year from just under 10,000 donors.

The BC Conservative Party pulled in $443,000 from just over 3,800 donors.

Elections BC said the BC Green Party did not file its 2023 annual financial report by the April 2 deadline. The party may still file its report by July 2 with a $100 late filing fee.

Overall, British Columbians donated more than $7.98 million to the province’s three largest political parties in 2023.

British Columbians are set to go to the polls on Oct. 19, 2024.

