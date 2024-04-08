Data shows BC NDP with hefty cash advantage heading into 2024 election

The numbers are in, and they show the governing BC NDP with a hefty financial advantage heading into the 2024 provincial election.
Data released by Elections BC on Monday showed the New Democrats raised more than $4.5 million in donations in 2023, from more than 15,619 donors.
The Official Opposition BC United (formerly the BC Liberals) raised $2.97 million last year from just under 10,000 donors.
The BC Conservative Party pulled in $443,000 from just over 3,800 donors.
Elections BC said the BC Green Party did not file its 2023 annual financial report by the April 2 deadline. The party may still file its report by July 2 with a $100 late filing fee.
Overall, British Columbians donated more than $7.98 million to the province’s three largest political parties in 2023.
British Columbians are set to go to the polls on Oct. 19, 2024.
