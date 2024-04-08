Data shows BC NDP with hefty cash advantage heading into 2024 election

Send this page to someone via email

The numbers are in, and they show the governing BC NDP with a hefty financial advantage heading into the 2024 provincial election.

Data released by Elections BC on Monday showed the New Democrats raised more than $4.5 million in donations in 2023, from more than 15,619 donors.

2:16 BC United holds election rally amid low polling numbers

The Official Opposition BC United (formerly the BC Liberals) raised $2.97 million last year from just under 10,000 donors.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Conservative Party pulled in $443,000 from just over 3,800 donors.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Elections BC said the BC Green Party did not file its 2023 annual financial report by the April 2 deadline. The party may still file its report by July 2 with a $100 late filing fee.

Overall, British Columbians donated more than $7.98 million to the province’s three largest political parties in 2023.

British Columbians are set to go to the polls on Oct. 19, 2024.