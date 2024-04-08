Police charge Mississauga man with 2nd-degree murder of reported stranger

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Mississauga man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the alleged assault of a man he did not know was reported in late January.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to an address on Darcel Avenue in the Malton area of Mississauga on the morning of Jan. 29.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man suffering “significant trauma” from an assault. He was taken to hospital where he eventually died in mid-March.

After the victim — 58-year-old Keith Lasaga — died, homicide detectives took control of the investigation.

Police said that, on April 4, they re-arrested Muhammad Khan from Malton. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they do believe Khan and the victim knew one another.

