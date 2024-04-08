Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Mississauga man with 2nd-degree murder of reported stranger

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:58 pm
1 min read
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a Mississauga man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the alleged assault of a man he did not know was reported in late January.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to an address on Darcel Avenue in the Malton area of Mississauga on the morning of Jan. 29.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man suffering “significant trauma” from an assault. He was taken to hospital where he eventually died in mid-March.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After the victim — 58-year-old Keith Lasaga — died, homicide detectives took control of the investigation.

Police said that, on April 4, they re-arrested Muhammad Khan from Malton. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they do believe Khan and the victim knew one another.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man dead after daytime shooting in Brampton'
Man dead after daytime shooting in Brampton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices