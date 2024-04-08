Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Birds Hill-area Manitoba residents oppose pharmaceutical manufacturing facility

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:56 pm
2 min read
Pineridge Village Resident Colin Zelinsky pointing to a flyer he got in the mail about a proposed development. View image in full screen
Pineridge Village Resident Colin Zelinsky pointing to a flyer he got in the mail about a proposed development. Josh Arason/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An empty field off Highway 59 has been Colin Zelinsky’s bedroom view for 13 years.

The 42-year-old lives in Pineridge Village Mobile Home Park near Birds Hill Park and loves it.

“We want to live out here. A lot of people grew up in the country. This is decent low income affordable housing which people need,” Zelinsky said.

But last week, people living in the community of roughly 1,000 say they were shocked to find flyers in their mailbox about a proposed pharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

“A lot of residents in our community were very upset and shocked,” Zelinsky said.

A meeting requesting community input was held just two days later.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We did try and attend. We showed up about five minutes late and there were people lined up outside the door. It was packed. It was crazy,” Nicole Goossem, local resident and mother of two, said.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed development would be a $120-million investment expected to create 1,000 jobs. Operated by Mittall Canada, the facility would manufacture drugs like insulin and naloxone.

But area residents are strongly opposed.

“It’s the backyards of a lot of people in the community. I think it would seriously affect the environment. We are just down the road from a provincial park,” Goossem said.

Zelinsky adds area infrastructure would have to change, among other concerns.

Trending Now
More on Canada

“The noise pollution, just the pollution in general,” he said.

A representative from Mittall wasn’t available for an interview Monday.

But in an online video, the company says the site is a strategic location with Winnipeg being centrally located and the site having desired amenities.

“The site offers robust sewer infrastructure. Crucial for seamless wastewater management and regulatory compliance allowing for focus on innovation and production excellence,” the video says.

Mittal is also seeking grants from the provincial and federal governments to help fund the project. The proposal is still in its early phases and would need various development and zoning approvals from the R.M. of St. Clements.

As for local residents, they say they will oppose the project every step of the way.

Story continues below advertisement

“They would basically be, I believe, pushing us out of our neighborhood,” Zelinsky said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices