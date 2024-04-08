Menu

Crime

3 of 4 arrested in 2021 Penticton killing were youths at the time: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Investigators plead for witnesses to come forward in Taig Savage death
A small memorial has been set up near the Penticton Secondary School sports field in memory of Taig Savage, the 22-year-old victim of a homicide on Labour Day weekend. As Shelby Thom reports, friends and family are remembering the young man as outgoing, caring and hardworking, as investigators plead for witnesses to come forward – Sep 15, 2021
Four people have been arrested for the 2021 killing of Penticton, B.C., man Taig Savage, police say.

“Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects, three of whom were youths at the time of the murder,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

“Each of the accused either remains in custody, or is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.”

Savage was found with critical injuries at a field in the 100 block of Eckhart Avenue Sept. 5, 2021. After being transported to a Penticton hospital he was pronounced dead, and an investigation into what led to his death began.

Investigators plead for witnesses to come forward in Taig Savage death

Police have released little information in the time that’s passed.

“Investigations, certainly something as severe as a murder, are increasingly time and resource-intensive,” Grandy said.

“To bring these cases to a point where not only they can make arrests but also to the point where they can try and be successful in a court of law, requires a great deal of resources and time.”

Grandy said there was a great deal of “complexity” to the investigation.

“I can say that the Penticton RCMP certainly thanks the community for their patience while they waited to hear more on this case and bring all the aspects to a conclusion and now it can go before the courts.”

Taig’s mother, Tracey Savage, told Global News in 2021 that her son’s killing was a loss to many.

“Our world lost a great person — someone who would have helped anyone,” she wrote in tribute shortly after his death.

“The most non-judgmental being I had ever encountered.”

 

 

