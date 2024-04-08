Menu

Crime

1 dead following London, Ont. afternoon crash: police

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:07 pm
1 min read
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. View image in full screen
A London police cruiser sits is shown in London, Ont., on Friday, May 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
A driver has died following a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Emergency personnel arrived in the area of Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road at roughly 1:40 p.m. Monday afternoon. London police confirmed one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on X, the London fire department says they were on scene to help with a required extrication. The remotely-piloted aircraft system will be flying over the area to help with the investigation.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased and the LPS traffic management unit is still investigating.

2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police
