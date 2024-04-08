Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Woman arrested in series of assaults, Vancouver police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2024 5:43 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman has been arrested over what Vancouver police say is a series of assaults against “random strangers” in the city.

Police say officers responded to multiple calls on Sunday in the city’s downtown core where the 32-year-old woman is alleged to have assaulted three people.

Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that a 37-year-old woman with her nine-year-old daughter was pushed to the ground and robbed of her phone.

Moments later, a 33-year-old woman had rocks thrown at her, then Addison says a 57-year-old man was assaulted with a piece of wood.

He says the man was able to pin the woman down while witnesses called 911.

Police say they made a quick arrest and the suspect remains in custody.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

