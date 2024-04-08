Woman arrested in series of assaults, Vancouver police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested over what Vancouver police say is a series of assaults against “random strangers” in the city.

Police say officers responded to multiple calls on Sunday in the city’s downtown core where the 32-year-old woman is alleged to have assaulted three people.

2:15 Vancouver police chief on release of suspect in violent offences

Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that a 37-year-old woman with her nine-year-old daughter was pushed to the ground and robbed of her phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Moments later, a 33-year-old woman had rocks thrown at her, then Addison says a 57-year-old man was assaulted with a piece of wood.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He says the man was able to pin the woman down while witnesses called 911.

Police say they made a quick arrest and the suspect remains in custody.