Woman arrested in series of assaults, Vancouver police say

A woman has been arrested over what Vancouver police say is a series of assaults against “random strangers” in the city.
Police say officers responded to multiple calls on Sunday in the city’s downtown core where the 32-year-old woman is alleged to have assaulted three people.
Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that a 37-year-old woman with her nine-year-old daughter was pushed to the ground and robbed of her phone.
Moments later, a 33-year-old woman had rocks thrown at her, then Addison says a 57-year-old man was assaulted with a piece of wood.
He says the man was able to pin the woman down while witnesses called 911.
Police say they made a quick arrest and the suspect remains in custody.
