Regina golf courses set to open this week

It is almost time to dust off your clubs, grab some friends and hit the golf course.

Three of the four City of Regina golf courses will be opening for the season this week.

Starting Saturday, golf courses at Murray and Joanne Goulet and 18 holes at Tor Hill are scheduled to open. The Lakeview Par 3 course and the remaining nine holes at Tor Hill will remain closed for a short while longer.

Murray, Joanne Goulet and Tor Hill will be opening their driving ranges on Wednesday.

“Just in time to allow the golfers to shake some dust off before their first round,” the City of Regina said in a release.

Golfers will be able to book tee times beginning Monday by visiting lakelandgolfmanagement.com.

Last year, the Tor Hill course was the second most attended course in the province, with more than 49,400 visits between May and October. All four City of Regina golf courses combined provided more than 119,700 rounds of golf during 2023.