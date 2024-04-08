Worker injured after ‘chemical exposure’ at business in Burlington has died, province says

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Labour says a worker seriously injured Thursday during an “industrial accident” at a business in Burlington, Ont., has died.

Halton police say first responders were called to Control Chemical Canada’s warehouse on Harvester Road near Appleby line just before noon on April 4 for a “chemical incident.”

A police spokesperson said one person was rushed to hospital following a “chemical exposure” at the water treatment supplier.

“Our thoughts and condolences for worker’s family, friends, and loved ones,” ministry spokesperson Anuradha Dhar said.

“As the ministry’s investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

Dhar said the worker died in hospital on Sunday.

No orders or requirements have been issued to Control Chem so far, according to the ministry.

Global News has reached out to Control Chem for comment but has not yet received a reply.