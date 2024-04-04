Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 sent to hospital after industrial accident in Burlington: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Halton Regional Police say one person was transported to hospital after an industrial accident in Burlington, Ont. Apr. 4., 2024. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say one person was transported to hospital after an industrial accident in Burlington, Ont. Apr. 4., 2024. @HaltonPolice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has been sent to hospital following an “industrial accident” at a business in Burlington, Ont. late Thursday morning.

Halton Regional Police say first responders were called just before noon at Harvester Road and Appleby Line.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person was rushed to hospital from a warehouse.

Harvester Road between Walkers Line and Appleby Line has been closed to traffic.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment have been notified, according to police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices