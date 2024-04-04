1 sent to hospital after industrial accident in Burlington: police

One person has been sent to hospital following an “industrial accident” at a business in Burlington, Ont. late Thursday morning.
Halton Regional Police say first responders were called just before noon at Harvester Road and Appleby Line.
A police spokesperson confirmed one person was rushed to hospital from a warehouse.
Harvester Road between Walkers Line and Appleby Line has been closed to traffic.
The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment have been notified, according to police.
