1 sent to hospital after industrial accident in Burlington: police

One person has been sent to hospital following an “industrial accident” at a business in Burlington, Ont. late Thursday morning.

Halton Regional Police say first responders were called just before noon at Harvester Road and Appleby Line.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person was rushed to hospital from a warehouse.

Harvester Road between Walkers Line and Appleby Line has been closed to traffic.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment have been notified, according to police.

Harvester Road between Walkers Line and Appleby Road in Burlington has been closed for investigation. Halton Police, Fire, and EMS are on scene at a local business due to reports of an industrial accident. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) April 4, 2024