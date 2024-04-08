Menu

Crime

3 arrested in Winnipeg after guns, drugs found in taxi

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police Service live ride-along: potential weapons call and serving east Winnipeg'
Winnipeg Police Service live ride-along: potential weapons call and serving east Winnipeg
Patrol Sargent Jeff Boehm discusses the work in Winnipeg. – Aug 30, 2023
Three people are behind bars after Winnipeg police found weapons and drugs in a taxi.

Sunday morning, officers pulled the car over at Sherbrook Street and Elgin Avenue, after seeing three people weren’t buckled in.

Police said one of the individuals had an active warrant of arrest.

When taking him out of the car, authorities said there was evidence of drug trafficking, so everyone was taken out of the taxi.

The two men and a woman were arrested, and police say they seized two guns, brass knuckles, body armour, bear spray, a knife, 20 grams of cocaine, $450 worth of fentanyl, packaging supplies and $775 in cash.

The three Winnipeggers face several charges.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home'
RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home
