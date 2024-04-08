3 arrested in Winnipeg after guns, drugs found in taxi

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are behind bars after Winnipeg police found weapons and drugs in a taxi.

Sunday morning, officers pulled the car over at Sherbrook Street and Elgin Avenue, after seeing three people weren’t buckled in.

Police said one of the individuals had an active warrant of arrest.

When taking him out of the car, authorities said there was evidence of drug trafficking, so everyone was taken out of the taxi.

The two men and a woman were arrested, and police say they seized two guns, brass knuckles, body armour, bear spray, a knife, 20 grams of cocaine, $450 worth of fentanyl, packaging supplies and $775 in cash.

The three Winnipeggers face several charges.