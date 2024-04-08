Billy Idol to perform in Halifax on his ‘Rebel Yell’ Canada tour

Send this page to someone via email

Legendary rocker Billy Idol will perform in Halifax late this summer as one of the last stops on his transcontinental Rebel Yell Canada tour.

The rock ’n’ roll icon, known for his songs Dancing With Myself, White Wedding, and of course, Rebel Yell, is scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Centre on Aug. 23.

The tour will take Idol across Canada, beginning in Vancouver and finishing in St. John’s, accompanied by special guest Platinum Blonde.

🔉JUST ANNOUNCED: Billy Idol Rebel Yell Canada Tour 2024 🎸

Tickets on sale Friday, April 12! For more information visit https://t.co/UJfPzhIM0w pic.twitter.com/WgJBM2jkyB — Scotiabank Centre (@ScotiabankCtr) April 8, 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with prices staring at $49.50 plus fees.