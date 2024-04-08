Menu

Entertainment

Billy Idol to perform in Halifax on his ‘Rebel Yell’ Canada tour

By Kayleigh Stevens Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2019, file photo shows Billy Idol at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Irishman.' The rock icon will be in Halifax on Aug. 23 on his cross-Canada 'Rebel Yell' tour. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2019, file photo shows Billy Idol at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Irishman.' The rock icon will be in Halifax on Aug. 23 on his cross-Canada 'Rebel Yell' tour. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File).
Legendary rocker Billy Idol will perform in Halifax late this summer as one of the last stops on his transcontinental Rebel Yell Canada tour.

The rock ’n’ roll icon, known for his songs Dancing With Myself, White Wedding, and of course, Rebel Yell, is scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Centre on Aug. 23.

The tour will take Idol across Canada, beginning in Vancouver and finishing in St. John’s, accompanied by special guest Platinum Blonde.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with prices staring at $49.50 plus fees.

 

