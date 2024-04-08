Menu

Traffic

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A motorcycle driver has died in hospital after a crash on Saturday and London, Ont., police are now appealing to the public for dashcam or security footage.

Emergency personnel arrived at Oxford Street East and Wethered Street at roughly 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Monday that the driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital, where they later died, and that the other driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Police are also asking that anyone in the area between 5:20 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. that day with dashcam or security footage “that could assist with the investigation” to contact them.

