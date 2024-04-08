Man found in ‘severe medical distress’ in vehicle on 401 near Kingston has died: OPP

A man found to be having a medical incident during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kingston Sunday has died, police say.
Frontenac OPP say officers pulled over a vehicle heading east on the 401, just east of the Highway 15 interchange, around 3:30 p.m.
A man in the vehicle was rushed to hospital after police say he found to be in “severe medical distress.”
In a social media post Monday OPP said the 34-year-old man from Brampton has since died.
Police haven’t said exactly how the man died but say foul play is not suspected.
Frontenac OPP are continuing to investigate with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner.
Highway 401 eastbound was closed for several hours on Sunday as a result of the incident, police say.
Comments