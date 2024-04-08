Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Man found in ‘severe medical distress’ in vehicle on 401 near Kingston has died: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Frontenac OPP say a man found to be in "severe medical distress" during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 near Kingston on Sunday has died. Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the incident, police say. View image in full screen
Frontenac OPP say a man found to be in "severe medical distress" during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 near Kingston on Sunday has died. Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the incident, police say. Global News
A man found to be having a medical incident during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kingston Sunday has died, police say.

Frontenac OPP say officers pulled over a vehicle heading east on the 401, just east of the Highway 15 interchange, around 3:30 p.m.

A man in the vehicle was rushed to hospital after police say he found to be in “severe medical distress.”

In a social media post Monday OPP said the 34-year-old man from Brampton has since died.

Police haven’t said exactly how the man died but say foul play is not suspected.

Frontenac OPP are continuing to investigate with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Highway 401 eastbound was closed for several hours on Sunday as a result of the incident, police say.

