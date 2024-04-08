Man found in ‘severe medical distress’ in vehicle on 401 near Kingston has died: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man found to be having a medical incident during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kingston Sunday has died, police say.

Frontenac OPP say officers pulled over a vehicle heading east on the 401, just east of the Highway 15 interchange, around 3:30 p.m.

A man in the vehicle was rushed to hospital after police say he found to be in “severe medical distress.”

In a social media post Monday OPP said the 34-year-old man from Brampton has since died.

Police haven’t said exactly how the man died but say foul play is not suspected.

Frontenac OPP are continuing to investigate with help from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Highway 401 eastbound was closed for several hours on Sunday as a result of the incident, police say.

@MIHomeYGK 401EB backed up all the way from Hwy 15 to almost Montreal Street (passenger video). Get off earlier if you can. Appears the closure involves two passenger vehicles but both off to shoulder… pic.twitter.com/t8jBLWHJCb — Karen Smith (@karensmith0808) April 7, 2024

Frontenac OPP is investigating an incident on Highway-401. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on April 7, just east of Hwy-15. A 34-year-old male from Brampton was in severe medical distress. Click "ALT" below for details. #ygk ^bd pic.twitter.com/eNphI6G00i — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 8, 2024