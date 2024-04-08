Menu

Canada

Cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
Police block the road on Bayview Avenue on April 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Police block the road on Bayview Avenue on April 8, 2024. Global News
Toronto police say a cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works at around 9:35 a.m. for reports of an injured cyclist.

Police said the cyclist, a man, was struck by a vehicle and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a later update, police said the cyclist died from his injuries.

Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions from Evergreen Brick Works to the Bayview/Bloor bridge, police said.

It’s unclear when the closures will be lifted.

