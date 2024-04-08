Cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Toronto police say a cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works at around 9:35 a.m. for reports of an injured cyclist.
Police said the cyclist, a man, was struck by a vehicle and rushed to hospital in critical condition.
In a later update, police said the cyclist died from his injuries.
Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions from Evergreen Brick Works to the Bayview/Bloor bridge, police said.
It’s unclear when the closures will be lifted.
