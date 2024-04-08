Cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Bayview Avenue near the Evergreen Brick Works at around 9:35 a.m. for reports of an injured cyclist.

Police said the cyclist, a man, was struck by a vehicle and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a later update, police said the cyclist died from his injuries.

Bayview Avenue is closed in both directions from Evergreen Brick Works to the Bayview/Bloor bridge, police said.

It’s unclear when the closures will be lifted.

COLLISION: UPDATE

@TPS53Div

– cyclist has died of their injuries in hospital@TrafficServices investigating

Bayview Ave is closed in both directions from Evergreen Brick Works to Bayview / Bloor Bridge.

Use an alternative route, expect ongoing delays in the area.#GO750096

^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 8, 2024