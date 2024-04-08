3 treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Kelowna library parkade

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation Sunday night, following a small fire in the downtown Kelowna library parkade.

Black smoke was seen coming from a parkade vent at the front of the library at around 5:30 p.m. and firefighters who arrived shortly thereafter were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, according to a statement issued later that night.

Kelowna Fire Department members said there was little damage to the structure, and the fire was contained to the vent and did not extend to the parkade under the library.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation by BC Ambulance Services. No one was transported to hospital. There were no injuries to Firefighters

The fire cause is under investigation.