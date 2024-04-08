Menu

Fire

3 treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Kelowna library parkade

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 11:07 am
1 min read
There was a small fire in Kelowna's downtown library parkade. View image in full screen
There was a small fire in Kelowna's downtown library parkade. CONTRIBUTED: CITY OF KELOWNA
Three people were treated for smoke inhalation Sunday night, following a small fire in the downtown Kelowna library parkade.

Black smoke was seen coming from a parkade vent at the front of the library at around 5:30 p.m. and firefighters who arrived shortly thereafter were able to extinguish the blaze quickly, according to a statement  issued later that night.

Morning brush fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished
Kelowna Fire Department members said there was little damage to the structure, and the fire was contained to the vent and did not extend to the parkade under the library.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation by BC Ambulance Services. No one was transported to hospital. There were no injuries to Firefighters

The fire cause is under investigation.

 

 

