Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa set to unveil long-awaited update to defence policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2024 7:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms'
‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms
WATCH: ‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms – Mar 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Defence Minister Bill Blair is set to release the long-awaited update to Canada’s defence policy Monday morning in Trenton, Ont.

The policy has been in the works since shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It replaces the current policy, “Strong, Secure, Engaged,” which came out in 2017 and sets out the military’s priorities for 20 years.

Click to play video: 'Government partnership needed to get housing built, cut through red tape: Blair'
Government partnership needed to get housing built, cut through red tape: Blair
Trending Now

That policy lays out plans for major equipment purchases in $164 billion of capital spending.

Story continues below advertisement

Work on the updated plan started under former minister Anita Anand and there has been speculation that one version was shelved because it called for too much additional spending.

Blair has said the plan will be aimed at giving Canada’s defence industry the stability and predictability it needs to plan for the future.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices