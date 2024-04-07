An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the statement reads.
It’s the second mishap this week for the airline, with a flight from Texas canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire. The Lubbock, Texas, fire department confirmed online a fire in one of the two engines that needed extinguishing.
The FAA is investigating both incidents.
- UN court to hold hearings in case accusing Germany of facilitating Israel conflict
- ABBA-versary: Fans mark 50 years since ‘Waterloo’ took the world by storm
- Father of killed Canadian aid worker urges Blinken for a tougher U.S. stance on Israel in Gaza
- Total solar eclipse: Will clouds dampen the rare celestial event?
Comments