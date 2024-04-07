Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 7, 2024 6:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boeing has been plagued with safety and quality issues. What does it mean for the plane-maker’s reputation?'
Boeing has been plagued with safety and quality issues. What does it mean for the plane-maker’s reputation?
RELATED - Boeing has been plagued with safety and quality issues. What does it mean for the plane-maker’s reputation? – Mar 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the statement reads.

Trending Now

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline, with a flight from Texas canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire. The Lubbock, Texas, fire department confirmed online a fire in one of the two engines that needed extinguishing.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices