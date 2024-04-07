Menu

Crime

Manitoba teen facing charges after assaulting young girl and threatening to stab officers

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted April 7, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
Norway House RCMP seize large kitchen knife from scene of violent assault on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.
Norway House RCMP seize large kitchen knife from scene of violent assault on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation. Manitoba RCMP
Norway House RCMP are investigating an incident in northern Manitoba, where a teenage boy threatened to stab officers and a young girl.

Police got the call in the early hours of Saturday morning… and were told about a violent assault in progress at a home on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Officers were told the suspect, a 16-year-old boy had threatened to stab the pre-teen victim and any police officer that responded to the call.

However, the Mounties immediately made their way out to the home, finding the suspect standing outside.

Police say he was told to show his hands, but ignored their instructions, and pulled out a large kitchen knife.

A Conducted Energy Weapon was used to restrain him, causing the suspect to drop the weapon. He was arrested without further incident.

The pre-teen victim did not need medical attention.

Norway House RCMP continues to investigate.

