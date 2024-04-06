Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating assault in Chinook Park

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 7:44 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Police Service says officers are investigating an alleged assault involving a firearm in the southwest community of Chinook Park. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service says officers are investigating an alleged assault involving a firearm in the southwest community of Chinook Park. TPH
The Calgary Police Service says officers are investigating an alleged assault involving a firearm in the southwest community of Chinook Park.

Police said officers were called to the 8200 block of 10 Street S.W. around 2 p.m. for reports of “an assault and the presence of an individual armed with a firearm.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

CPS said officers were able to contain a home and “after challenges, the suspects surrendered to police.”

Four people are in police custody.

Police said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. There was no risk to the public.

Officers were on the scene for several hours while they investigated.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Calgary police.

