Winnipeg polar plunge raises over $31 thousand for Special Olympics Manitoba

Dozens of people took the plunge Saturday morning, jumping into a tub of freezing water in support of Special Olympics Manitoba.

Around 60 people took part in the event at True North Square in downtown Winnipeg.

That included the city’s police chief, Danny Smyth, and a number of other Winnipeg Police officers.

Special Olympics athlete Brett Griffiths says it’s an event he always looks forward to — even if he’s not jumping in himself.

“It’s exciting,” Griffiths says. “Personally, I think they’re all crazy for doing this. That water is freezing cold. But it’s raising money for Special Olympics which is obviously a big part of my life. I’m very involved in a lot of their sports, and I’ve met all my friends in Special Olympics.”

So far, the fundraiser has garnered over $31 thousand in donations, far surpassing the original $20 thousand goal.

