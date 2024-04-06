Menu

Canada

Temporary limited access next week for two Central Okanagan parks

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 4:35 pm
1 min read
Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna. RDCO
Access to a pair of popular regional district parks in the Central Okanagan will be briefly limited next week.

In West Kelowna, one of the four entrances to Kalamoir Regional Park will be closed for one day as crews repair a fence and a retaining wall.

The Casa Loma entrance at Benedick Road will be closed on Tuesday, April 9. However, the park’s three remaining entrances (Collens Hill Road, Sunnyside Road and King Road) will remain open.

Click to play video: 'Mission Creek Restoration Initiative implements master plan'
Mission Creek Restoration Initiative implements master plan
And in Kelowna, Mission Creek Regional Park will undergo temporary parking lot closures that same day as new entrance gates are installed.

The Durnin Road entrance will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the Leckie Road entrance being closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Signage and barricades will be in place during closures, and visitors are asked to respect construction signs and directions.

More information about the regional district’s 30 parks is available online.

