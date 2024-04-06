Two people in life-threatening condition, third injured after two-vehicle collision: Peel police

Two women have life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered minor injuries, in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, paramedics said.
First responders were dispatched to Derry Road and Argentia Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday following reports of a crash. Police determined two cars had been involved in the collision and several people were injured.
Paramedics in Peel Region say they rushed an adult woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while another adult woman was taken to a local hospital, also with life-threatening injuries.
A third person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have yet to release any other details about the incident.
