Traffic

Two people in life-threatening condition, third injured after two-vehicle collision: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
Three people were injured in a crash in Mississauga Saturday morning. File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
Two women have life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered minor injuries, in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga, paramedics said.

First responders were dispatched to Derry Road and Argentia Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday following reports of a crash. Police determined two cars had been involved in the collision and several people were injured.

Paramedics in Peel Region say they rushed an adult woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while another adult woman was taken to a local hospital, also with life-threatening injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have yet to release any other details about the incident.

