Fire

Two injured in hydro vault ‘mishap’ in Toronto, people left without power

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted April 6, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Toronto fire crews and paramedics were dispatched to Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday. File photo. Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Two men sustained injuries after a hydro vault in Toronto had what officials are calling a ‘mishap’ leading to a power outage.

Fire crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday where a hydro vault had reportedly caught fire.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene there were no flames, but they could see a light haze. Officials are now referring to the incident as a mishap.

Paramedics also attended the scene and transported two adult men; one with serious injuries was sent to a trauma centre while the other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Fire crews are unsure exactly what happened inside the vault, they said in a post on social media.

Officials say Toronto Hydro is working to restore power to those affected by the outage.

