Two injured in hydro vault ‘mishap’ in Toronto, people left without power

Two men sustained injuries after a hydro vault in Toronto had what officials are calling a ‘mishap’ leading to a power outage.
Fire crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Don Roadway just before 1 a.m. Saturday where a hydro vault had reportedly caught fire.
Firefighters say when they arrived at the scene there were no flames, but they could see a light haze. Officials are now referring to the incident as a mishap.
Paramedics also attended the scene and transported two adult men; one with serious injuries was sent to a trauma centre while the other was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Fire crews are unsure exactly what happened inside the vault, they said in a post on social media.
Officials say Toronto Hydro is working to restore power to those affected by the outage.
