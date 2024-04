See more sharing options

The Okanagan College Coyotes are hosting the Kelowna Spring Invitational tournament.

Five teams from Alberta and four from British Columbia are competing in the fun weekend at Elks Stadium and Lombardy Park.

View image in full screen The schedule for Okanagan College’s Spring Invitational tournament in Kelowna, B.C. Submitted

The tournament’s round-robin format ends Saturday, with playoff action on Sunday.

More information about the tournament is available online.