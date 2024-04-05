Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Historic aircraft, veterans on hand to mark RCAF’s 100th anniversary in Langley

Dozens of historic aircraft were on display Monday, as the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley, B.C., marked the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Visitors had the chance to view engine startups and get hands-on with planes ranging from Second World War bombers to Cold War nuclear-armed jets to the Snowbirds stunt planes.

“The people that seem to enjoy our museum most are the young people,” Canadian Museum of Flight Association president Bruce Friesen told Global News.

2:05 Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates 100 years

How a B.C. First Nation is rescuing 10 Port Moody homes from the wrecking ball

Ten single-family homes from Port Moody, B.C., that would have been destined for the scrap heap will find new life as housing for members of the shíshálh Nation on the Sunshine Coast.

The homes were among 59 acquired by Wesgroup Properties and slated for demolition as a part of the company’s Coronation Park redevelopment.

“We’ve been in the process for some time trying to work on how we can bring homes to our community for our nation members,” shíshálh lhe hiwus (Chief) Lenora Joe said Tuesday.

“We don’t want to go cheap. We want homes to last, we want them to be generational homes.”

1:46 Ten B.C. homes being moved instead of demolished

‘I had to come see him’: Emerson the elephant seal spotted in Saanich, B.C.

A popular and beloved elephant seal has landed in Saanich, B.C., on Vancouver Island.

Two-year-old Emerson has made his way onto a beach in Saanich to moult, which means he will be grounded for roughly five weeks to shed his skin.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is aware of his presence and warning community members to not get too close to the wild animal.

“I thought it was an April Fool’s joke,” said Paul Cottrell with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

2:09 Emerson the elephant seal returns to Saanich

‘You just have to do something’: B.C. tourism company turns to shoreline cleanup

An ecotourism company that takes clients into B.C.’s vast marine wilderness is branching out to help protect the places it loves.

Maple Leaf Adventures noticed marine garbage piling up on otherwise pristine beaches and took it into its own hands to clean it up.

It was a trip over 20 years ago that changed everything for Maureen Gordon.

2:02 This is BC: Maple Leaf Adventures cleans coastline

‘Holy cow, that’s not possible!’ B.C. resident wins $1.4 million on slot machine

An Okanagan resident is the province’s newest millionaire after parlaying $3 into a seven-figure windfall.

Playing a slot machine at a local casino, Greg Moroso of Kelowna beat almost impossible odds when he won $1.4 million on a $3 wager.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Moroso was playing a progressive slot machine, called Powerbucks, at Chances Casino on March 22.