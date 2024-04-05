Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

‘Holy cow, that’s not possible!’ B.C. resident wins $1.4 million on slot machine

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Greg Moroso of Kelowna, middle, won $1.4 million on a slot-machine win on March 22. View image in full screen
Greg Moroso of Kelowna, middle, won $1.4 million on a slot-machine win on March 22. Global News
An Okanagan resident is the province’s newest millionaire after parlaying $3 into a seven-figure windfall.

Playing a slot machine at a local casino, Greg Moroso of Kelowna beat almost impossible odds when he won $1.4 million on a $3 wager.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Moroso was playing a progressive slot machine, called Powerbucks, at Chances Casino on March 22.

Moroso said he chose the slot machine because of its seat.

“Quite frankly, I just wanted to sit down in a nice, comfortable chair for a little bit, so the win was a big plus,” Moroso exclaimed.

“I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s not possible!’”

After the incredible win, Moroso said he FaceTimed his partner to share the stunning news.

“She said she went numb when I told her,” said Moroso. “She was so shocked and it didn’t sink in for her until about 48 hours later.”

The slot machine is one of two Powerbucks at Chances Casino. The progressive jackpot starts at $1 million and grows as players place bets across participating casinos in Canada.

With a padded bank account, Moroso says he plans to visit Las Vegas this fall to see an Eagles concert, buy an RV to tour across Canada and retire early.

“This win takes away any worries and will provide a comfortable retirement where I can focus on family.”

 

