Brantford likely needs private partner to build arena and keep OHL’s Bulldogs: mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford, Ont. mayor Kevin Davis says there’s no doubt the OHL Bulldogs’ first season in the city has been “phenomenal” considering 2,400 season tickets were sold at an aging facility that doesn’t seat much more than that.

“It’s probably the loudest facility in the OHL,” Davis boasts. “The renewal rate for season ticket holders … next year is one of the highest in the league. There’s a waiting list for season tickets of well beyond 1,000.”

That success, and city councillors unanimously endorsing the development of a new sports and entertainment centre last week, bodes well for a more permanent relationship with the franchise.

In 2023, the team moved 37 kilometres west of Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre, the Bulldog’s home since forming in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brantford partnership was formed when ownership stepped away from FirstOntario amid a major renovation that may not finish until the fall of 2025.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A new sports and entertainment complex replacing the 57-year-old arena will be key after owner Michael Andlauer submitted his willingness to commit if a new complex is built.

“I appreciate and support all of the city’s efforts, including their commitment to evaluate the feasibility of a new sports and entertainment centre,” Andlauer said in a statement last week.

“I can unequivocally state that if council commits to building this facility, I will commit the Brantford Bulldogs to playing here in Brantford for the long term.”

Davis says the city is searching for private partnerships and figures council will get an idea on feasibility in a couple of months.

“Then council will have to consider them in June and then at that point, if we see a proposal that seems to be feasible … then instruct city staff to enter into negotiations,” Davis said.

The mayor doesn’t have firm costs, but city staff have suggested the whole project could come in at $115 to $140 million, based on development of the 5,000-seat Slush Puppie arena in Gatineau, Quebec.

Davis says he’s optimistic the city will find a viable development partner but admits going it alone is not likely.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very hard for a city to do this on its own,” Davis said. “It’s not impossible, but it’s a much more daunting proposal if you’re doing it on your own.”

A decision on formally proceeding is expected in late 2024, and if approved, the new facility could break ground as early as 2025 and open in 2027.