Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher to divorce after 14 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced they’ve filed for divorce.

The former couple announced the end of their marriage via matching Instagram stories on Friday. The statement came alongside a photo of Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, in all white tennis gear.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the statement reads. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The celebrity couple was married for 14 years.

View image in full screen The statement from Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announcing their divorce on April 5, 2024. Instagram @sachabaroncohen & @islafisher

According to Variety, the pair first met in 2002 at a party in Australia. Baron Cohen and Fisher became engaged in 2004 and were later married in March of 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

They have three children together, daughters Olive and Elula, and son Montgomery.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Both Baron Cohen and Fisher are well-known actors internationally. For Baron Cohen, much of his success has come from comedies like Borat and Brüno, while Fisher is best known for the films Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

3:04 Movie Trailer: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

News of the couples’ divorce comes amid claims from Australian actor Rebel Wilson that Baron Cohen has attempted to block the release of her memoir Rebel Rising. In a social media post from March, Wilson called Baron Cohen a “massive a–hole” and said sent her threats after learning he was mentioned in one chapter of the memoir.

Wilson has accused Baron Cohen of pressuring her to appear nude in the film The Brothers Grimsby, which Baron Cohen wrote and starred in.

Story continues below advertisement

Baron Cohen denied that he was blocking Wilson’s memoir and called her allegations “demonstrably false.”