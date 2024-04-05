Menu

Canada

Former Hydro-Québec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 2:54 pm
1 min read
Hydro-Quebec sign outside of their headquarters at night in Montreal, Que. Monday, September 28, 2020. View image in full screen
Hydro-Quebec sign outside of their headquarters at night in Montreal, Que. Monday, September 28, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A former employee of Quebec’s hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China has pleaded not guilty to additional charges.

Yuesheng Wang was arraigned Friday on charges of committing preparatory acts on behalf of a foreign entity and informing China of his intentions.

In November 2022 Wang became the first person accused of economic espionage under Canada’s Security of Information Act when he was charged with four counts including fraudulently using a computer, fraudulently obtaining a trade secret and breach of trust.

Federal prosecutor Marc Cigana says the new charges were added after a review of evidence and facts already gathered in the case.

Wang, who is out on bail, entered the not guilty pleas at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.

He has said he intends to fight to clear his name.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

